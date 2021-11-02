Henry Ruggs reportedly involved in serious car accident

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was reportedly involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ruggs was among those involved in a serious car accident in the Las Vegas Valley at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. A source told TMZ that Ruggs is expected to be OK, but the same may not be true for others who were involved. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal said the crash was fatal.

Local reporter Hector Mejia of 8 News Now shared some footage from the scene of the crash. Two cars were left totally destroyed, and one appears to have caught fire.

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

Police have not said if they suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Ruggs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders. The former No. 12 overall pick has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this year. He was injured in a bizarre accident involving a car during his rookie offseason.

UPDATE: The Las Vegas Police Department announced that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Photo: Jul 28, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is pictured during a post-practice presser at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports