Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal car crash

Henry Ruggs III was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning, and police say the Las Vegas Raiders star is responsible for the death of another person.

The Las Vegas Police Department announced in a statement that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. The 22-year-old showed signs of impairment after his vehicle collided with another, leaving one person dead. Ruggs was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Local reporter Hector Mejia of 8 News Now shared some footage from the scene of the crash. Two cars were left totally destroyed, and one appears to have caught fire.

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

Ruggs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders. The former No. 12 overall pick has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this year. He was injured in a bizarre accident involving a car during his rookie offseason.

