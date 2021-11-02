 Skip to main content
Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal car crash

November 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Henry Ruggs during a game

Henry Ruggs III was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning, and police say the Las Vegas Raiders star is responsible for the death of another person.

The Las Vegas Police Department announced in a statement that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. The 22-year-old showed signs of impairment after his vehicle collided with another, leaving one person dead. Ruggs was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Local reporter Hector Mejia of 8 News Now shared some footage from the scene of the crash. Two cars were left totally destroyed, and one appears to have caught fire.

Ruggs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders. The former No. 12 overall pick has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this year. He was injured in a bizarre accident involving a car during his rookie offseason.

Photo: Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

