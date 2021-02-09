Russell Wilson wants more say in Seahawks’ personnel decisions?

Russell Wilson has dropped some hints recently that he is not entirely thrilled with the current state of the Seattle Seahawks, and the team may have to give him more say in personnel decisions if they want to change that.

Wilson made some interesting remarks about his relationship with the Seahawks’ front office during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday. Patrick asked the quarterback if he has any say in what Seattle does offensively in free agency and the draft. Wilson gave a long-winded response before being pressed for a more definitive answer.

"I think that dialogue should happen more often in my opinion." Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) on if he wants to be involved in personnel decisions with the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/pBkYNrqN18 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

Wilson spoke about the importance of maintaining dialogue between veteran players and the front office. Patrick then openly asked him if he has been involved in roster decisions, and the 32-year-old smiled and said “not as much.” He was then asked if he would like to be.

“I think it helps to be involved more,” he said. “But I think that dialogue should happen more often, in my opinion.”

Wilson had plenty of opportunities to say he is satisfied with how much the Seahawks consult him in personnel decisions, but he chose not to. That is particularly interesting in the wake of the report on Monday that claimed he is unhappy about Seattle’s offensive line.

Wilson also was not happy when the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer and recently had some complaints about the team’s offense.

While it would be a stretch to say Wilson wants out of Seattle, it certainly sounds like he could be a lot more content than he currently is.