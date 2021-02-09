 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson’s camp frustrated over Seahawks’ offensive line protection?

February 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Wilson

The NFL offseason has just begun, and already we have a Russell Wilson rumor.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Twitter Monday that he was hearing that Wilson’s camp is frustrated with the Seahawks’ offensive line.

Wilson has taken a lot of sacks, and some of that is on the offensive line. But not all of it. The reality is Wilson is a spectacular playmaker who lengthens plays. The more he scrambles and lengthens plays, the more he opens himself up to additional sacks.

But if this report is true, it would indicate a pattern of frustration that Wilson has. The veteran quarterback was not happy about the Seahawks firing Brian Schottenheimer. He also had some complaints about the Seahawks’ offense down the stretch.

We don’t think Wilson is anywhere close to seeking a trade away from Seattle. But he may be using public pressure to lean on the front office in hopes of them getting him more protection.

