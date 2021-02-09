Russell Wilson’s camp frustrated over Seahawks’ offensive line protection?

The NFL offseason has just begun, and already we have a Russell Wilson rumor.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Twitter Monday that he was hearing that Wilson’s camp is frustrated with the Seahawks’ offensive line.

I’m hearing Russell Wilson’s camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect the 8 time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

Wilson has been sacked more times in his first 9 seasons than any other QB since the merger.

394 Russ

366 Randall Cunningham

362 Neil Lomax

356 Phil Simms

344 Big Ben

All good-to-great QBs. 4 rings in that group. Fascinating. #Seahawks https://t.co/FG9JPQyfCB — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) February 9, 2021

Wilson has taken a lot of sacks, and some of that is on the offensive line. But not all of it. The reality is Wilson is a spectacular playmaker who lengthens plays. The more he scrambles and lengthens plays, the more he opens himself up to additional sacks.

But if this report is true, it would indicate a pattern of frustration that Wilson has. The veteran quarterback was not happy about the Seahawks firing Brian Schottenheimer. He also had some complaints about the Seahawks’ offense down the stretch.

We don’t think Wilson is anywhere close to seeking a trade away from Seattle. But he may be using public pressure to lean on the front office in hopes of them getting him more protection.