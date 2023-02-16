Hotel ordered to turn over video from Michael Irvin exchange

Michael Irvin was granted a motion in his legal case involving the woman who made an accusation against him the week of the Super Bowl, and the hotel where she worked.

An employee at the Marriott in Phoenix, Arizona accused Irvin of misconduct during an interaction the two had on the evening of Sunday, February 5.

The misconduct allegation got back to Irvin’s employer, NFL Network, which removed him from their TV coverage during Super Bowl week.

Irvin said the interaction lasted less than a minute and was a “friendly conversation.” He said he was baffled by the accusation.

Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and the hotel. According to TMZ Sports, Irvin’s attorney filed a motion Thursday demanding hotel video of the interaction be released to Irvin. The name of Irvin’s accuser, as well as any other hotel employee who may have complained about Irvin, must be revealed. The hotel also was ordered to release the names of NFL employees who were told of the complaint.

The woman went over to introduce herself to Irvin, and a witness described the interaction as “jovial” and “completely harmless.”

Irvin said he went to his room alone after the interaction and feel asleep.

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Irvin has been with NFL Network since 2009.