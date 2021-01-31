Here is how much Texans want in Deshaun Watson trade

The Houston Texans have made it clear that they do not want to trade Deshaun Watson. That could merely be their way of driving up the price for the star quarterback, and that price is said to be incredibly high at the moment.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said Sunday that the Texans want multiple high draft picks and multiple starting-caliber players for Watson. The starting point in negotiations is reportedly two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two defensive starters.

The Los Angeles Rams sent Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a future third-round pick to the Detroit Lions in a trade for Matthew Stafford on Saturday. That has led some to believe that the asking price for Watson could be astronomical. However, the haul may have had more to do with Goff’s contract than Stafford’s talent level.

The Texans insist they have no plans to trade Watson. Despite that, Watson continues to drop hints on social media that he wants out of Houston. You can see the latest here.