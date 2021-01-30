 Skip to main content
Here is how soon the Lions could trade Matthew Stafford

January 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Matthew Stafford

It does not sound like any Matthew Stafford trade drama will be particularly long-lived.

The Detroit Lions have begun discussing possible Stafford trades with other teams after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. The Lions are moving quickly, and Albert Breer of The MMQB believes the quarterback could be moved before the Super Bowl.

It’s not a huge surprise that plenty of teams are asking about Stafford. Deshaun Watson may be preferable on the quarterback trade market, but he’s likely to be more expensive, and the Texans haven’t committed to giving him up yet. In contrast, Stafford is clearly available, and while the price will be high, it’s likely to be less than what Watson would cost. Some teams may well find that preferable.

Stafford is coming off a 2020 season that saw him throw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 32-year-old appears to have a pair of clear suitors at this point.

