Here is how soon the Lions could trade Matthew Stafford

It does not sound like any Matthew Stafford trade drama will be particularly long-lived.

The Detroit Lions have begun discussing possible Stafford trades with other teams after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. The Lions are moving quickly, and Albert Breer of The MMQB believes the quarterback could be moved before the Super Bowl.

I do believe the @Lions' intention is to move him before the Super Bowl. Interest during Senior Bowl week was strong. I think they get a first-rounder, maybe that plus something else. https://t.co/DimUUsh1Dk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2021

It’s not a huge surprise that plenty of teams are asking about Stafford. Deshaun Watson may be preferable on the quarterback trade market, but he’s likely to be more expensive, and the Texans haven’t committed to giving him up yet. In contrast, Stafford is clearly available, and while the price will be high, it’s likely to be less than what Watson would cost. Some teams may well find that preferable.

Stafford is coming off a 2020 season that saw him throw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 32-year-old appears to have a pair of clear suitors at this point.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0