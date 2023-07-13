Huge odds shift hints at where DeAndre Hopkins will sign?

DeAndre Hopkins has been in no rush to sign with a new team since the Arizona Cardinals cut him more than a month ago, but a shift in gambling odds may indicate that the star receiver is close to making a decision.

Prior to Wednesday, the New England Patriots were listed at DraftKings Sportsbook as a slight favorite to sign Hopkins with somewhere around -120 odds. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, who had the third-best odds, were viewed as less likely landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Something changed on Wednesday. At one point, Tennessee’s odds dramatically shifted from +500 to -300. Things had cooled down a bit as of Thursday afternoon, but the Titans still top the list.

The Titans, who were -300 to land DeAndre Hopkins yesterday, have shifted down to -175 on DraftKings. Patriots still alive. pic.twitter.com/pVrQ4BuuFF — AV Swaps (@avswaps) July 13, 2023

Typically an odds shift like that indicates professional gamblers have inside information. Some wondered if the movement was a result of a report over the weekend that claimed the Titans were more aggressive with their offer to Hopkins than the Patriots, but that would have been a pretty delayed reaction to that news.

Hopkins probably has not gotten the types of offers he had hoped for. He is supposedly hoping one specific team shows interest in him, but as of now New England and Tennessee seem like the only real suitors.