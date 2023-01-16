 Skip to main content
Hulu viewers upset over outages during Giants-Vikings game

January 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Hulu displaying an error message

Hulu has live sports … except that they didn’t for many who were trying to tune into the New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday.

Several viewers took to Twitter during the wild-card playoff showdown to complain that they were getting an error screen instead of the game. The error screen (which appeared to affect many in the Hartford, Conn. area) read, “Sorry, this channel is temporarily unavailable.” The game aired on FOX (which the Hulu + Live TV package comes with). But FOX was, for whatever reason, down for those watching via Hulu.

A workaround (which was provided by Hulu Support as well as some savvy Twitter users) was to watch through the FOX Sports app instead and log in with one’s Hulu credentials. But it was still an unnecessary headache for many who were just trying to flip on the screen and watch the game.

The Giants would go on to defeat the Vikings 31-24 in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. At least the fans watching inside the stadium had somewhat of a better time than those watching at home.

H/T Awful Announcing

Article Tags

HuluNFL Playoffs 2022
