Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward

The laws of karma took a backseat to the laws of postseason competition during Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game.

In the second quarter of the wild card playoff contest, Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn came down with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins to pull Minnesota to within a 17-14 margin of the Giants. Osborn proceeded to give the touchdown ball to a fan wearing Vikings gear in the front row.

K.J. Osborn scored, gave the ball to a fan and the fan gave him a helmet tap. 😂 #Skol #NFL (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oH9k4CZo7H — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 15, 2023

But that was not the fan’s first moment in front of the cameras on Sunday. After Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins scored in the first quarter on a 14-yard strike from Daniel Jones, the very same fan could be seen on the broadcast giving Hodgins the middle finger. Take a look.

This #Vikings fan flipped off a #Giants player. KJ Osborn rewarded him by giving away his TD ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/doeEmBXCxd — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) January 15, 2023

It is possible that Osborn did not see the earlier one-fingered salute from the fan and just gave him the touchdown ball because he was nearby as well as in Vikings gear. But either way, Osborn would likely approve since the Giants were very much the enemy on Sunday.

The game was a good reminder that anything goes in the playoffs. We also saw that there was a controversial no-call on the play where Hodgins scored.