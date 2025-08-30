Hunter Renfrow has signed with a team ahead of Week 1

Hunter Renfrow appeared to hit a snag in his comeback attempt earlier this week, but the wide receiver has landed back in a familiar spot.

Renfrow re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday after they cut him just four days prior. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Renfrow will be added to the active roster.

Adam Thielen was still on Carolina’s roster when Renfrow was cut on Tuesday, but the two-time Pro Bowl wideout has since been traded to a playoff team. Wide receiver Jalen Coker has also been placed on injured reserve because of a quad injury.

Renfrow, a former fifth-round pick out of Clemson, played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-2023. He played in 17 games during the 2023 season but had just 25 catches for 255 yards. His best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns. Renfrow made the Pro Bowl that year.

Renfrow took last season off while battling ulcerative colitis, which led him to lose 50 pounds. He battled a hamstring injury that caused him to miss nearly two weeks this offseason, but it seems like he has recovered from that.

There had been reports that he looked good in training camp, so it makes sense that the Panthers decided to bring him back.