Adam Thielen has been traded to NFC playoff team

Former All-Pro wide receiver Adam Thielen is returning to the place where his NFL career began.

The Carolina Panthers traded Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Carolina will receive a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick in the deal. The Vikings get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Homecoming: Panthers and Vikings are finalizing a trade for WR Adam Thielen to return to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.



The trade: Vikings get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.



Panthers get a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027… pic.twitter.com/GETXaMjY21 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

There had been talk for several days that the Vikings were exploring the possibility of bringing back Thielen. Minnesota had been searching for wide receiver help with Justin Jefferson nursing a hamstring injury, Jordan Addison set to miss the start of the year due to a suspension and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury.

Thielen spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings from 2013-2022. He had his best seasons in Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He was also named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.

Though he recently turned 35, Thielen is just two years removed from a season in which he had 103 catches for 1,014 yards. He was limited to 10 games in 2024 because of injuries, but he remained productive when healthy.

The Vikings will have a first-year starter at quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, so Thielen’s experience and ability to move the chains should be a valuable asset to the team.