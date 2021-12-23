Ian Book to make NFL debut with Saints QBs on COVID list

The New Orleans Saints are the latest team to place their starting quarterback on the COVID-19 list, and Ian Book is now in line to make his NFL debut.

Both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints are preparing to start Book in Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The #Saints are placing QB Taysom Hill on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team is preparing to start rookie Ian Book on Monday night against the #Dolphins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2021

Book was a star at Notre Dame before being taken by New Orleans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft earlier this year. He has yet to throw an NFL pass and probably didn’t expect to start this year, but some unique circumstances have provided him with an opportunity.

The Saints struggled to score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, but their defense led the team to a 9-0 win over the defending champions. They are 7-7 and remain in the playoff hunt despite all the challenges they have faced this season. New Orleans may need a similar defensive effort on Monday to the one they got in Week 15.