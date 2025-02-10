Image of stunned Travis Kelce during Super Bowl loss gets meme treatment

Many were happy to Travis Kelce go out sad for the first time in the last three years.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were denied their quest for a three-peat, losing in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles by the blowout final score of 40-22 (after trailing by as many as 34 points). The 10-time Pro Bowler Kelce in particular had a poor game, catching only four of his six targets for 39 yards and no touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach for the Chiefs, Kelce was shown on the sidelines by the FOX broadcast with a stunned expression on his face. Take a look.

The ensuing memes arrived quickly and in full force. Here were some of the funniest posts on X about the sad image of Kelce.

When your dog decides to leave once you get in bed. https://t.co/SdvPlALj8U — T (@AlaskanTom) February 10, 2025

propose to Taylor on your on time https://t.co/eUU31aDAf2 — THIQUE CHURCH GIRL (@Nikkyface) February 10, 2025

Me when I get left on read https://t.co/7o5GsJwT1l — fm (@fmacattack) February 10, 2025

He didn’t fight for his right — Depressed Buffalo Sports Fan (@Tommy_Dangles72) February 10, 2025

Kelce and the Chiefs had won the previous two Super Bowls, and the star tight end was more than happy to address the haters on camera after those victories. But now those same haters are getting their moment in the sun amid a new NFL champion in the Eagles getting crowned.

Sunday was definitely a rough day overall for the 35-year-old Kelce as he had a game to forget while his girlfriend Taylor Swift was also booed heavily during the contest. Kelce will now have to decide whether he wants to come back for another NFL season or retire, and we recently heard a report that cast some light on which way he might be leaning.