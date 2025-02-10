Taylor Swift had 3-word reaction to getting booed at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift did not get the reaction she expected when she was flashed on the big screen during Super Bowl 59.

Swift was shown briefly on the jumbotron during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The 35-year-old pop star heard the boos before she even spotted the camera.

The world’s most famous Chiefs supporter gave the camera the side-eye before appearing to mouth three words to fellow pop star Ice Spice sitting next to her.

“What’s going on?” Swift was seen saying.

Swift is no stranger to packed stadiums given the success of her sold-out Eras Tour. But fans are usually cheering her on rather than ragging on her.

Eagles fans deserve credit for either outnumbering the Chiefs fans in the neutral stadium or simply being that much louder to drown out any cheers for Swift with boos.

Swift has been pretty invested in Kansas City’s success ever since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023. She’s even weighed in on some of the Chiefs’ roster moves. But with her Chiefs allegiance, she can’t blame Eagles fans for wanting to boo the socks off of her during the biggest game of the football calendar.