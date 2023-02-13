Video: Travis Kelce gives another fiery live interview after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs get to puff their chests out once again.

The Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit at halftime to win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. After Kansas City scored TDs on three straight drives in the second half, kicker Harrison Butker hit a go-ahead 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds (albeit with help from a controversial holding call) to give Kansas City the 38-35 victory.

After the final whistle, the Chiefs tight end Kelce delivered another fiery live television moment. Kelce crashed teammate Patrick Mahomes’ interview and let out a feral scream.

“[Not] one of y’all said that the Chiefs were gonna take it home this year,” Kelce then said. “Not a single one. Feel that s–t? Feel that? And on top of that, next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our name.”

Take a look (with Kelce’s curse word being muted by the FOX broadcast):

Travis Kelce is PUMPED pic.twitter.com/7vybhjoFAk — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 13, 2023

Kelce led the Chiefs with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown as the team captured their second Super Bowl victory in the last four seasons. It was also an extra special win for Kelce, who was going up against his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in the first brother-versus-brother matchup (as players) in Super Bowl history. The two shared a very cool moment together after the game as well.

Jason Kelce still happy for his baby brother. ❤️ (🎥: @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/m66YvHM2GW — theScore (@theScore) February 13, 2023

FOX clearly did their homework here by having the broadcast on a few seconds delay. After Kansas City’s AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce gave another explosive interview that snuck past the censors.