Tua Tagovailoa gets big contract from Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation with the Miami Dolphins has been resolved.

The Dolphins and Tagovailoa on Friday agreed to a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension. The deal includes $167.1 million guaranteed.

Tua time! The #Dolphins starting QB gets $167.1M guaranteed in the largest 4-year deal in history. A massive payday and a long time coming. https://t.co/bzZQKQ2hGx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. He did not practice on Thursday as he wanted to avoid injuries amid his contract situation.

Things got sorted out Friday though, which explains why he participated in practice. Tagovailoa even threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on his first pass in 11-on-11 play in practice.

Tua Tagovailoa’s most extensive practice this spring/summer today taking every Dolphins QB1 rep. Defense was strong. But no surprise, it was offense’s best day of camp. Tua’s 1st 11-on-11 throw this summer? 50+ yard deep TD to Tyreek Hill vs. starting D = loud teammate cheers. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2024

The contract extension for Tagovailoa shows that the Dolphins view him as a franchise quarterback. The 26-year-old passed for a league-high 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.