Tua Tagovailoa gets big contract from Dolphins

July 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation with the Miami Dolphins has been resolved.

The Dolphins and Tagovailoa on Friday agreed to a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension. The deal includes $167.1 million guaranteed.

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. He did not practice on Thursday as he wanted to avoid injuries amid his contract situation.

Things got sorted out Friday though, which explains why he participated in practice. Tagovailoa even threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on his first pass in 11-on-11 play in practice.

The contract extension for Tagovailoa shows that the Dolphins view him as a franchise quarterback. The 26-year-old passed for a league-high 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

