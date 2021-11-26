Could injured Packers star return in time for NFC showdown against Rams?

Help may be on the way for the Green Bay Packers in time for their big Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers tweeted a seemingly encouraging video Thursday of running back Aaron Jones jogging and making cuts during practice. Jones, who missed last week due to an MCL sprain, was officially a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after logging a limited practice on Wednesday as well.

The Pro Bowler Jones got injured in Week 10 against Seattle (video here). While there was initially some concern that Jones had suffered a potentially significant injury, he was given a return timetable of 1-to-2 weeks. Backup AJ Dillon held down the backfield in Green Bay’s Week 11 loss to Minnesota, rushing 11 times for 53 yards and adding another six catches for 44 yards.

“Aaron did a nice job out of practice,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur added after Thursday’s session, per USA Today Sports. “Certainly, we’re gonna see how he progresses throughout the week and see where he is on Sunday.”

The NFC North-leading Packers have a Week 13 bye, so many thought that they would just opt to rest Jones through the off week. But after Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota last week, the Rams can jump them in the standings with a win on Sunday. That could potentially be a major development for playoff seeding and home-field advantage. The 8-3 Packers are also chasing the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFC. Those are all reasons why Jones might be working hard to get back on the field for Sunday.

Photo: Appleton Post Crescent-USA Today Network