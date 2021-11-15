Aaron Jones leaves game with potentially significant knee injury

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent knee injury.

Jones was injured on a run play and came up holding his right knee after being tackled. He needed the assistance of two staffers to get to the medical tent.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones was injured on this play and had to be helped into the medical tent. No word yet on the extent of the injury or his game status. pic.twitter.com/gHFVva3Eqg — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 14, 2021

The Packers officially designated Jones as questionable to return, but ruled him out for the game shortly afterward. CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent with tears in his eyes and went to go see his family.

Tracy Wolfson reporting that Aaron Jones left the medical tent with tears in his eyes and went to go talk with his family. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 14, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers believe Jones suffered a sprained MCL, but further testing will be needed to confirm that.

How much time Jones misses is a question, even if that diagnosis is correct. It’s worth noting that there is precedent for playing through that sort of injury, but it might be particularly difficult for a running back to do so.

Jones has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Packers and had a chance at doing so again this year. He’d be a significant loss for the Green Bay offense, especially if he is forced to miss significant time.