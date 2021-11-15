 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 14, 2021

Aaron Jones leaves game with potentially significant knee injury

November 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Aaron Jones knee injury

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent knee injury.

Jones was injured on a run play and came up holding his right knee after being tackled. He needed the assistance of two staffers to get to the medical tent.

The Packers officially designated Jones as questionable to return, but ruled him out for the game shortly afterward. CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent with tears in his eyes and went to go see his family.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers believe Jones suffered a sprained MCL, but further testing will be needed to confirm that.

How much time Jones misses is a question, even if that diagnosis is correct. It’s worth noting that there is precedent for playing through that sort of injury, but it might be particularly difficult for a running back to do so.

Jones has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Packers and had a chance at doing so again this year. He’d be a significant loss for the Green Bay offense, especially if he is forced to miss significant time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus