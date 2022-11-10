Nathaniel Hackett shares why Russell Wilson began wearing wristband

Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about.

Hackett indicated to reporters that Wilson will wear the play-call wristband again when the Broncos take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He said Wilson never resisted the idea and explained how it helps simplify play-calling and makes crowd noise less of an issue.

#Broncos Hackett on the advantage of Wilson wearing wristband. Said it was collective decision to go with it. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/DdlVFTCZ0Z — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 10, 2022

“Sometimes you want to get a little bit creative and those things can get a little verbose, so you want to have it to it’s easier instead of having to call it and then communicate it. … I think it also helps with crowd noise. If you have crowd noise with him listening to me, he just has to hear one wristband number and then can go in there and get it to the guys properly.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is the one who made Wilson’s wristband a big story. Carroll said one of the reasons Seattle’s offense has been better than expected this season is that Geno Smith was open to wearing a wristband. He hinted that Wilson was unwilling to do that.

Wilson was then asked about Carroll’s comments, and he did not exactly take the high road.

The Broncos’ win over the Jaguars snapped a four-game losing streak, so it is hardly a surprise that they are not going to change much. Wilson threw for 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. While his performance was not exactly outstanding, it was still one of his better games of the year. Perhaps the wristband played a small role in that.