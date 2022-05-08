Interesting detail emerges with latest Earl Thomas legal issue

Earl Thomas recently put word out to NFL teams that he wants to play next season, but his comeback attempt has hit a major roadblock. An arrest warrant was recently issued for Thomas stemming from multiple alleged violations of a protective order. The timing of those violations is troubling.

Thomas has been charged with a third-degree felony for “allegedly violating the protective order order two or more times within 12 months.” According to the Austin American-Statesman, Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to the mother of his children.

The warrant was issued on April 27, which was five days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thomas is looking to make an NFL comeback. The alleged text messages were sent on April 18 and April 19, which was a few days before Thomas’ camp leaked word of his comeback attempt.

In one text, Thomas allegedly told his estranged wife Nina that he had obtained two hands guns. He wrote in a message, “Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.” The next day, police say Thomas texted, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.” Thomas later sent another message saying, “Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they (their children) a–” (edited by LBS for profanity).

Even if NFL teams were considering meeting with Thomas, the latest allegations and timing will almost certainly hinder Thomas’ chances even further. This is just the latest in a long line of off-field issues he has had in recent years.

Thomas and his wife Nina are in the process of getting divorced. They became estranged after a publicized incident in which she pointed a gun at Thomas’ head. We learned in Jan. 2021 that Nina obtained a restraining order against Earl following multiple drunken incidents.

Thomas, 33, was a big part of the “Legion of Boom” defense for the Seattle Seahawks. He won a Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls with Seattle. He last played in the NFL with the Ravens in 2019. The Ravens cut Thomas in 2020 for fighting with teammates.