Former All-Pro player hoping for NFL return in 2022

Earl Thomas has not played in the NFL since he wore out his welcome with the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2020 season, but the former Pro Bowler is not yet ready to retire.

Thomas told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday that he is in shape and hoping to sign with a team this offseason.

Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2022

Thomas will turn 33 next month. He signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in 2019, but he was cut during the preseason in 2020. The move came days after Thomas got into a fight with a teammate in practice. That was supposedly part of a pattern of troubling behavior for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

There have also been some legal issues for Thomas. He had a gun pointed at him by his wife over an alleged cheating incident months after the Ravens parted ways with him. Thomas’ wife, Nina, later filed for divorce and had a restraining order granted over numerous alleged drunken incidents.

Thomas would likely still be playing in the NFL if not for the off-field and locker room issues. One team was reportedly close to signing him during the 2020 season, but their players did not want to be teammates with Thomas. Now that he has taken two years off, finding a team to give him a shot will be even more difficult.