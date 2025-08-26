Interesting details emerge about Amari Cooper’s new contract

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be getting some strong value in their reunion with wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders on Monday. The move reunites Cooper with the team that he began his NFL career (back in 2015 when they were still the Oakland Raiders).

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the full details on Cooper’s contract later in the day on Monday. Rapoport notes that Cooper’s one-year contract has a $3.5 million base value. Cooper also reportedly has $500,000 in total per-game roster bonuses plus an additional $2 million in available incentives otherwise. That brings the total value of Cooper’s contract to a maximum of $6 million.

At a $3.5 million base salary, Cooper will be earning roughly what wide receivers who are still on their rookie contracts make. At $6 million, Cooper would be making around what veterans like Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne currently earn (but would have to perform extremely well in 2025 to even get to that number).

Now 31 years old, Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler who made three of those Pro Bowl teams during his first stint with the Raiders from 2015-18. While Cooper has battled injuries for much of his NFL career, he still managed to appear in 14 games combined last season between Cleveland and Buffalo (catching 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns overall).

During his second go-around with the Raiders, Cooper will be a clear supporting piece behind younger targets like Jakobi Meyers (though Meyers just requested a trade), Tre Tucker, and Brock Bowers. But with Las Vegas rolling with a new starting QB in Geno Smith, Cooper should be a worthwhile veteran safety net at that price (especially with his knack for making creative plays).