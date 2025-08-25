Amari Cooper has signed with new team in free agency

Amari Cooper is joining a very familiar team ahead of the 2025 season.

Cooper agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Cooper was drafted by the Raiders, who were in Oakland at the time, with the No. 4 overall pick in 2015. He spent four-plus seasons with the team before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper had back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards in his first two years in Oakland. He made the Pro Bowl both seasons and again in 2018 after being traded to Dallas. Cooper was one of the best receivers in the NFL during his time with the Raiders.

The 31-year-old Cooper split time between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills last season. He appeared in 14 games total and finished with 44 catches, 547 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Cooper has had six seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl five times in total.

The timing of Cooper joining the Raiders is noteworthy, as the agreement came on the same day another one of the team’s wide receivers requested a trade.