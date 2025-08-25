Larry Brown Sports

Former 1,000-yard wide receiver has requested a trade

Jakobi Meyers smiling after a game
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A former 1,000-yard wide receiver has requested a trade with less than two weeks to go until the start of the NFL season.

Jakobi Meyers has asked the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him after the two sides failed to work out a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders told Meyers they have no plans to honor his request.

Meyers is coming off something of a breakout season with the Raiders. He caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season and was the team’s second-leading receiver behind only Brock Bowers. He has 12 touchdown receptions in two seasons overall with the Raiders.

The 28-year-old is entering the last season of his contract, and is due $10.76 million in 2025. Meyers clearly wants long-term security and presumably a raise, but extension talks have broken down for the time being.

Meyers’ request coming this close to the start of the regular season will definitely be a headache for the Raiders, though it remains to be seen if he is prepared to force the issue by missing regular season games. He did play in all three of the team’s preseason contests.

This trade request comes on the same day as another prominent wide receiver ended his contract dispute and signed a new deal with another team.

