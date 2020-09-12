Titans’ first-round pick Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI

Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence.

The Titans said in a statement that the team is “working through details on how to proceed.”

The 21-year-old Wilson, an offensive lineman, was selected 29th overall by Tennessee in April. He has not helped himself since then. He was also busted for attending a college party at Tennessee State last month despite the NFL’s strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Wilson had been vying for the Titans’ starting right tackle role during training camp. As of Saturday, he remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.