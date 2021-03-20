Report: Isaiah Wilson cut by Dolphins three days after trade

The Miami Dolphins tried to help Isaiah Wilson get his career on track, but have given up after just three days.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins cut Wilson just three days after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans for a late-round draft pick. Wilson, a first-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, reportedly spurned the team’s efforts to help him overcome the issues that he exhibited with the Titans.

Since being traded to Miami, Wilson had arrived late for both his physical and his team orientation. He had also been absent for two optional workouts he had pledged to attend.

To make matters worse, video was posted to Wilson’s Instagram on Friday that appeared to depict the offensive lineman vaping and dancing on top of a car.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson… pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

Things were bad enough that the source told Beasley that Wilson would have been cut even if the video had not been posted.

Wilson’s rookie year with Tennessee was a disaster of epic proportions. With all that’s happened, don’t expect any other teams to take a flier on him. He looks to be heading out of the NFL less than a year after being drafted.