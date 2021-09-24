Draft bust Isaiah Wilson gets first workout since Dolphins release

Notorious draft bust Isaiah Wilson is at least getting another look from the NFL a little over a year after he was initially drafted.

Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2020, had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. It marks his first workout since the Miami Dolphins released him in March.

Here’s an interesting one: the Colts are working out OT Isaiah Wilson, a first round pick of the Titans in 2020 who was traded to and then released by Miami. His first workout since being let go by the Dolphins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2021

The Colts offensive line has allowed six sacks through two weeks and is dealing with multiple injuries, which spurred them to take a look at Wilson.

Wilson’s talent has never been in doubt. It’s his commitment that has him unsigned. He had numerous issues with the Titans during his one year there, leading the team to trade him to the Dolphins. Miami released him three days later, and he is still facing ongoing legal issues.

Wilson was the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft after three seasons at Georgia. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019.