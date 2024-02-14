Isiah Pacheco carried actual goat around at Chiefs’ parade

Patrick Mahomes may need four more Super Bowl wins to catch Tom Brady, but the G.O.A.T. talk is already in full swing.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday held their championship parade to celebrate their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Someone brought an actual live goat to the celebration and dressed the animal in a little Mahomes jersey. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco strutted around with the goat at one point before retuning it to its owner.

Mahomes has a long way to go to be considered the G.O.A.T., which of course stands for “Greatest Of All Time.” He is well on his way, however.

Mahomes is only 28, so his window for winning championships is nowhere near closed. If you want to measure “GOAT status” based on Super Bowls alone, he needs four more. Even Mahomes had an interesting response when asked to compare himself to Brady.

One thing is for certain — Mahomes is a lock for the Hall of Fame and already one of the best to ever play the quarterback position. His three Super Bowl titles are made even more impressive by the way he has won them.