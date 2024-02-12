Crazy stat about Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins goes viral

A wild stat about Patrick Mahomes went viral after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 25-22 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Mahomes is now only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls, and the way in which he won them all makes the feat that much more impressive.

As NFL on FOX pointed out, there have been seven double-digit comebacks in the history of the Super Bowl, which dates back to 1967. Three of those double-dig comeback victories belong to Mahomes and the Chiefs.

There have only been 7 double digit comebacks in Super Bowl history. Patrick Mahomes has 3 of them. pic.twitter.com/Y3LUceLNpa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs got behind 10-0 in the first quarter against the 49ers. Kansas City trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 before coming back to win 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII last year. And in Super Bowl LIV four years ago, the Chiefs were down 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter before beating the Niners 31-20.

Mahomes is only 28, so he has plenty of time to add to a resume that already makes him a lock for the Hall of Fame. Some think he has a chance to catch Tom Brady, though Mahomes needs four more championships to do that and is not even halfway there. Even Mahomes had an interesting response when asked to compare himself to Brady.