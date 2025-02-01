TCU WR Jack Bech has emotional moment after Senior Bowl walk-off

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech had quite the moment at Saturday’s Senior Bowl, as he scored a walk-off touchdown one month after the death of his brother.

Bech’s brother Tiger, a wide receiver at Princeton, was one of 14 victims of a New Orleans terrorist attack early on Jan. 1. On Saturday, Jack wore his brother’s No. 7 in tribute to Tiger, and caught a go-ahead touchdown on a play that started with seven seconds left on the clock. Bech looked very emotional after scoring, and fell to one knee in the end zone.

A WALK-OFF WIN AT THE @SENIORBOWL! Seth Henigan finds Jack Bech for the American Team win! @MemphisFB @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/Z04yGiQSVH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 1, 2025

In an emotional postgame interview with NFL Network, Bech credited his brother for the touchdown.

“It’s simple. My brother had some wings on me. He gave it to me and he let that all take place,” Bech said. “Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tiger, nothing else but them. They’re the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them. I’m just the physical person here doing it.”

“If I had the option that, if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock, but that means I could give my brother a hug right now, I would take that. On the flipside of that, I don’t think I could have had the week that I had if all that wouldn’t have happened.”

One month ago today, Jack Bech lost his brother, Tiger, in the New Year’s terror attack on Bourbon Street. Today, Jack wore his brother’s No. 7 in the @seniorbowl and caught the winning touchdown — on a play run with 7 seconds left on the clock. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hnY1uAMhLh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2025

Bech was named MVP of the game as his American team won 22-19. He is coming off a season that saw him tally 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns and establish himself as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. He had six catches for 68 yards in Saturday’s game.