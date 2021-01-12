Andre Johnson rips ‘pathetic’ Texans, backs Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is not on good terms with the Houston Texans at the moment, and one of the greatest players in franchise history says he can understand why.

Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to rip the Texans. Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, said he would “stand my ground” if he were in Watson’s position. He also blasted vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and said only bad things have happened in Houston since Easterby was hired.

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Easterby came to the Texans from the New England Patriots, where he was a character coach and eventually became team development director. He was in charge of character development rather than talent evaluation, which is why Bill Belichick recently gave this brutally honest quote about him.

DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals from Houston last year, agreed with Johnson.

When Dre speak listen. https://t.co/hMdP2rsUJr — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 12, 2021

Johnson, who is the Texans’ all-time leader in just about every receiving category, had been working with the team in an advisory role at one point. He said last summer that he was no longer on the staff anymore.

Watson is reportedly furious with the Texans that they did not involve him in their general manager search, among other reasons. You can read more about the situation here.