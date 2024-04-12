Jacoby Brissett had great reaction to latest Tom Brady comeback talk

Jacoby Brissett has a chance to enter the 2024 season as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, and the veteran does not want Tom Brady to spoil that.

Brady sent NFL fans into a frenzy this week with a response he had to a question about coming out of retirement. The 46-year-old was asked during an appearance on the “DeepCut with VicBlends” podcast if he would ever consider playing again if a postseason-bound team needed a quarterback. Brady said he is “not opposed to it.” You can see his full response here.

Brady later had some more fun with the comeback talk on social media. He joked in a post on X that he will come out of retirement if he gets 50,000 likes — sort of.

The Patriots then decided to get in on the fun. One of their social media people shared an edited screenshot of Brady’s tweet that said the seven-time Super Bowl champion will unretire for 50,000 likes. Brissett had a hilarious response to the Patriots’ post.

“Nope. Not liking this post!” Brissett commented.

Jacoby Brissett has had enough of this Tom Brady talk 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cm1KfRldzN — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 12, 2024

Brady obviously is not coming out of retirement. And in the completely unrealistic chance that he did, it would not be to play for a rebuilding team like the Patriots. He has big plans away from the field and has said on numerous times that his playing career is over.

Brissett may have to compete for a starting job if the Patriots select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, but he does not have to worry about the GOAT breathing down his neck.