Tom Brady sends NFL fans into frenzy with response to comeback question

Tom Brady finally seemed to close the door on his NFL playing career when he sat out the 2023 season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has now fueled another wave of comeback rumors.

Brady was a guest on the latest episode of the “DeepCut with VicBlends” podcast, which was released on Thursday. During the interview, Brady was asked if he would ever consider coming out of retirement for a situation where an NFL team was postseason-bound and their quarterback got hurt. The 46-year-old was happy to play along.

“Patriots, could be Raiders, you never know,” Brady said. “I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team … I don’t know, I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. To come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back … I don’t know if they’d let me, but I’m not opposed to it.”

Tom Brady on if he’d ever return to playing football: “I wouldn’t be opposed to it.” Also mentioned the #Patriots as a team he’d think about coming back to 👀 (IG: deepcutpodcast) pic.twitter.com/2QjpU0X1BB — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 11, 2024

Brady said leading up to last season that he was “certain I’m not playing again.” As he mentioned, he is also in the process of trying to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, though some owners reportedly have concerns about that.

In all likelihood, Brady was just playing along and telling the podcast listeners what they want to hear. He is preparing to become the lead analyst for NFL games on FOX next season, and there has been no indication that playing again is on his radar.