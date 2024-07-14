 Skip to main content
Ex-Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones dies – dead at 40

July 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jacoby Jones looks on

Oct 26, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones has died.

Multiple reporters shared the news on Sunday that Jones has died at the age of 40. The cause of death was not immediately known, but several of Jones’ ex-teammates and other players shared tributes to the former third-round draft pick.

Jones is best known for the major impact he made during the Ravens’ Super Bowl run in 2012. He caught a 70-yard, game-tying touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with under a minute remaining in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs against the Denver Broncos. The play later became known as the “Mile High Miracle.”

Jones also made a legitimate case to win MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when he caught a 56-yard touchdown and returned the opening kick of the second half 108 yards for a score in Baltimore’s 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the Ravens, Jones also played for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers across nine NFL seasons from 2007-2015. He also spent a season with the Monterrey Steel of the National Arena League in 2017.

Jacoby Jones
