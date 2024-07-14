Ex-Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones dies – dead at 40

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones has died.

Multiple reporters shared the news on Sunday that Jones has died at the age of 40. The cause of death was not immediately known, but several of Jones’ ex-teammates and other players shared tributes to the former third-round draft pick.

na bra no way RIP LEGEND https://t.co/nNep87pSnY — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2024

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

Jacoby Jones was an absolute legend.. he was beloved by literally everybody he met and lit up every room/field he walked into/onto. Rest easy my brother.. we will miss your presence. pic.twitter.com/mq878eSH7Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2024

My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I’ll always remember. RIP brother 💔 — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 14, 2024

Jones is best known for the major impact he made during the Ravens’ Super Bowl run in 2012. He caught a 70-yard, game-tying touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with under a minute remaining in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs against the Denver Broncos. The play later became known as the “Mile High Miracle.”

The Mile High Miracle was voted our "Greatest Moment" by the #RavensFlock. The #NFL100 celebration continues today at our Fantennial event. Free tickets available: https://t.co/bLA8I0MNCD pic.twitter.com/wg3XpYyCDD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2019

Jones also made a legitimate case to win MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when he caught a 56-yard touchdown and returned the opening kick of the second half 108 yards for a score in Baltimore’s 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the Ravens, Jones also played for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers across nine NFL seasons from 2007-2015. He also spent a season with the Monterrey Steel of the National Arena League in 2017.