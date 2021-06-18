Jadeveon Clowney thinks he has finally found his NFL equal

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the most athletic defensive lineman in the NFL. For the first time in his career, the pass-rusher feels like he has finally met someone who can match that athleticism.

Clowney signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. That means he and fellow former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett will be chasing down quarterbacks together. Clowney told reporters this week that Garrett is the first player he has played with who is as explosive of an athlete.

“It’s funny I haven’t run into many guys like that in the National Football League yet. It took me eight years to get here to find another one like that, on defense, anyways,” Clowney said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But it’s great. Knowing what type of guy I’m looking at, I know he’s going to ball and do his thing.”

Clowney appeared in just eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season due to a knee injury. He underwent meniscus surgery in December and said he has been “training extremely hard this offseason.” If he’s healthy, he and Garrett could be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

The Browns pursued Clowney for two straight offseasons, so you know they were excited about the prospect of pairing him with Garrett.