Jadeveon Clowney has something to prove after signing with Browns

April 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jadeveon Clowney

After a pair of lost seasons, Jadeveon Clowney is highly motivated upon joining the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns on Wednesday, ending the team’s yearlong pursuit of the former No. 1 pick. After failing to make the desired impact with the Seahawks and Titans over the past two seasons, Clowney admitted he is highly motivated to prove that he is still elite.

This will be partially dependent on Clowney’s health. A meniscus injury ended his season after just eight games in 2020, and he failed to record a sack with the Titans.

Clowney’s offseason tactics have actually led to questions over whether he even wants to play. It’s clear he does, but the perception of him may change for good if he can’t turn things around in 2021.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0

