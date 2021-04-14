Jadeveon Clowney has something to prove after signing with Browns

After a pair of lost seasons, Jadeveon Clowney is highly motivated upon joining the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns on Wednesday, ending the team’s yearlong pursuit of the former No. 1 pick. After failing to make the desired impact with the Seahawks and Titans over the past two seasons, Clowney admitted he is highly motivated to prove that he is still elite.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney on having something to prove this season: "For sure. I just want to show I'm still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate…gonna see this season." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) April 14, 2021

This will be partially dependent on Clowney’s health. A meniscus injury ended his season after just eight games in 2020, and he failed to record a sack with the Titans.

Clowney’s offseason tactics have actually led to questions over whether he even wants to play. It’s clear he does, but the perception of him may change for good if he can’t turn things around in 2021.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0