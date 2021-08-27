Ex-NFL guard takes shot at Jadeveon Clowney over athleticism comment

Jadeveon Clowney’s comments about opposing guards certainly rankled at least one former offensive lineman.

The Cleveland Browns have indicated that they want Clowney to occasionally play defensive tackle to line up alongside Myles Garrett instead of on the opposite side of him. That means Clowney will be matched up with opposing guards instead of tackles, a different dynamic for the longtime defensive end.

Clowney made clear that he loves the idea, citing what he considers to be the lack of athletes at the guard position.

“We love that matchup,” Clowney said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We feel like they’re the unathletic guys. That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there. So they’re just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys, and hopefully we get some wins.”

Clowney’s comments garnered a bit of attention in NFL circles. One of the sharpest responses came from longtime NFL guard Geoff Schwartz, who made a crack about Clowney’s lack of production in recent seasons.

I’m glad you love that matchup because guards love matching up with someone who is averaging 1.5 sacks over his last two seasons. Mutual feeling of love. https://t.co/vQURIifhzx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 27, 2021

It’s worth noting that Clowney didn’t collect any sacks in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans, partly because his season was limited to eight games due to injury. In 2019, he put up three sacks in 13 games with Seattle.

The veteran pass rusher has said he has something to prove now that he’s joined his new team. Until he does, expect comments like the one he made about guards to get scoffed at.