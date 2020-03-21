Report: Jadeveon Clowney receiving almost no interest

Jadeveon Clowney appears to have significantly misread the market for his services.

The free agent defensive lineman remains unsigned nearly a week into free agency, and worse, it appears he’s struggling to attract interest. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Clowney is receiving “little or no interest” from teams other than the Seattle Seahawks.

Clowney had offseason hernia surgery, and the difficulty in examining players is likely costing him. The Seahawks are the only team with a good awareness of where he’s at physically. Seattle is aiming to keep Clowney, but their offer is below what the defensive lineman was reportedly looking for.

Teams can’t send doctors to examine Clowney because of a global pandemic, which is obviously not his fault and just bad luck. However, it appears he overestimated what he would be able to get on the open market, and interest is very limited. The most likely possibility at this point may be a return to Seattle.