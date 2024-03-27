 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Jadeveon Clowney signing 2-year deal with new team

March 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Jadevon Clowney on the practice field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Photo Credit: Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal

Jadeveon Clowney has a deal with a new team.

Clowney is signing a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is for $20 million but can be worth up to $24 million.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of South Carolina in 2014. He played five seasons for the Texans and made the Pro Bowl three straight years. He has since bounced around to the Seahawks, Titans, Browns and Ravens.

Clowney played in all 17 games with Baltimore last season, marking only the second time in his NFL career that he played a full regular season. He had 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks while delivering a career-high 78 quarterback pressures.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Clowney, who is from Rock Hill, S.C., which is about 30 miles south of Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina has been looking to make improvements following last season’s poor 2-15 showing. They’re doing just that by adding Clowney.

Article Tags

Carolina PanthersJadeveon Clowney
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus