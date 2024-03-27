Jadeveon Clowney signing 2-year deal with new team

Jadeveon Clowney has a deal with a new team.

Clowney is signing a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is for $20 million but can be worth up to $24 million.

Compensation update: Panthers are giving Jadeveon Clowney a two-year, $20 million deal worth up to $24 million, per sources. https://t.co/qRAd9w8W6D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024

Clowney was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of South Carolina in 2014. He played five seasons for the Texans and made the Pro Bowl three straight years. He has since bounced around to the Seahawks, Titans, Browns and Ravens.

Clowney played in all 17 games with Baltimore last season, marking only the second time in his NFL career that he played a full regular season. He had 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks while delivering a career-high 78 quarterback pressures.

Jadeveon Clowney's 78 QB pressures in 2023 were a career-high 📈 pic.twitter.com/JyWvyeJ6XX — PFF CAR Panthers (@PFF_Panthers) March 27, 2024

This is a homecoming of sorts for Clowney, who is from Rock Hill, S.C., which is about 30 miles south of Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina has been looking to make improvements following last season’s poor 2-15 showing. They’re doing just that by adding Clowney.