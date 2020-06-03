Report: Jets have no plans to pursue Jadeveon Clowney despite cap space

The New York Jets have the cap room to pursue Jadeveon Clowney, and could probably use a big name to excite the team and fan base. That’s still not going to be enough, however, to get them to pursue Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have no plans to pursue Clowney. There has been speculation that there may be mutual interest, but the Jets have concerns about his price tag and relative lack of production in 2019.

The Jets cleared Trumaine Johnson from their cap on June 1, opening them up to a potential splash. Clowney won’t be it. The Jets are satisfied with what they have at the position.

This underscores the problem Clowney has been having in free agency. He has high demands, but teams will want more than the three sacks he collected last year if they’re paying him for elite production. Combine that with injury worries and it’s easy to see why Clowney may be waiting a while to find a new team.