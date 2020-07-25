Report: Seahawks likely out on Jadeveon Clowney after Jamal Adams trade

The Seattle Seahawks’ trade for Jamal Adams will have significant ramifications around the league, and it will likely matter to one free agent in particular.

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains on the market, and he’s been heavily linked to a return to the Seahawks. In fact, it was noted recently that the longer things go and the more teams drop out as suitors, the more likely it was that Clowney would end up back in Seattle.

That appears to be off the table now. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks’ deal for Adams “all but closes [the] book” on Clowney’s return.

The Seahawks were already tight on cap space, and while the Adams trade doesn’t hurt them in 2020, it seems likely they’ll try to extend the safety at some point. That won’t be a cheap deal. The Seahawks would probably have to get creative to bring Clowney back for one year, and multiple years seem off the table at this point.

Clowney reportedly has an offer from another team out west. Unless something develops during training camp, that may be his only realistic possibility at this point.