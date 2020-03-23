Report: Jadeveon Clowney turned down $17 million annually from Dolphins

Jadeveon Clowney is holding out for a lot of money that he isn’t getting right now.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Clowney had discussions with the Miami Dolphins about a deal that would have been worth roughly $17 million annually. When this still wasn’t enough to get Clowney to commit, the Dolphins moved on and signed Shaq Lawson instead.

Dolphins discussed $17 million annual average deal at one point in process with Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney, per sources. Didn't accept, so Dolphins moved on with Shaq Lawson. Clowney aiming for $20 million average, but could wind up signing for less on shorter deal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2020

Clowney just isn’t getting what he wants as a free agent. It doesn’t sound like he’s dropping his asking price, either, which has led to him receiving very little interest. Clowney is clearly not getting the long-term deal he wants, so a short-term pact — perhaps with his most recent team — may be the most likely scenario at this point.