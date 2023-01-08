Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out.

The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their victory to make them 9-8, many people brought up Meyer.

One reporter brought up Meyer to Jags receiver Marvin Jones, who was asked about the notion that the Jags were broken under Meyer last year.

Marvin Jones on the notion the #Jaguars were broken after last year with Urban Meyer. "I think one person was broken. It wasn't us," he said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2023

“I think one person was broken. It wasn’t us,” Jones said.

Keep in mind that Jones had an issue with Meyer last season, so his answer isn’t too surprising.

The Jags were in Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season last year, plus they didn’t have Travis Etienne due to injuries, so expectations were not too high for Meyer’s first year. But Meyer embarrassed himself with his conduct and was fired midseason.

Jacksonville added plenty of talented players over the offseason, improved their roster, and got Etienne back, all of which made them better. Plus they brought in a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson. They were on the right track with their rebuild last year. This year they are putting things together. Things should continue to progress for the Jaguars beyond this season, who now have a much more harmonious locker room.