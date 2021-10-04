Urban Meyer apologizes for viral video with woman at bar

Urban Meyer unintentionally made headlines over the weekend when a video went viral that showed a young woman rubbing up against him, and the Jacksonville Jaguars coach apologized on Monday.

Meyer told reporters that he has apologized to Jaguars coaches and players for becoming a distraction. He explained that he was at an event when people tried to get him on the dance floor. Meyer said it was “stupid” of him to put himself in that situation

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:pic.twitter.com/X8plCNWbiQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

The video showed a girl grinding in front of Meyer at his restaurant in Columbus. Meyer seemed to have his arm in front of him to serve as a barrier between him and the woman. That appeared to be Meyer’s way of showing that the dancing was unwanted from his end without being rude to the woman. You can see the video here.

Meyer, 57, is married. His wife Shelley said she knew where he was the night the video was taken and seemed to defend her husband.

The Jaguars were in Ohio on Thursday night for their game against the Bengals, which they lost to fall to 0-4 on the season. Meyer said the team took the latest loss hard.