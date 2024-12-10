AFC team listed as new favorite for Bill Belichick if he coaches in NFL

Bill Belichick has had ongoing discussions with North Carolina about the school’s head coach job, but there is still a chance he will return to the NFL next season. Should that happen, a new team has emerged as the betting favorite to land the six-time Super Bowl champion.

SportsBetting.ag has listed odds for which team Belichick will coach in 2025. North Carolina tops the list at 2/3 odds, or -150. That is not a surprise given that Belichick confirmed this week that he has been in talks with the Tar Heels.

The team that is viewed as having the next-best chance to hire Belichick is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are the teams with odds of 14/1 or better:

North Carolina Tar Heels 2/3

Jacksonville Jaguars 2/1

Dallas Cowboys 3/1

New York Giants 3/1

New York Jets 9/1

Chicago Bears 10/1

NCAAF team (not UNC) 10/1

New Orleans Saints 12/1

Las Vegas Raiders 14/1

At the moment, oddsmakers clearly favor Belichick coaching in the NFL next season if he does not wind up at UNC. The odds of any other NCAA team landing Belichick is listed at 10/1 behind five NFL franchises.

A much more notable NFL team was viewed as the favorite to land Belichick earlier in the year, but plenty has changed since then.

The Jaguars are 3-10 and expected to fire Doug Pederson. There have been some indications that Belichick might have interest in the job, but all of the talk recently has been about the 72-year-old possibly wanting to try something completely new.