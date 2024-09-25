Notable team favored to hire Bill Belichick next season

Bill Belichick watch for 2025 is on, and one notable team is the betting favorite to land the head coach.

Sportsbetting.ag has listed odds for which team Belichick will coach in 2025. The coach will be 73 for next season but still has interest in coaching, and there might be teams that would want him to take over.

The odds make the Dallas Cowboys the heavy favorite to land Belichick. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia are next up on the list. Here are the teams with odds that are 16/1 or better.

Dallas Cowboys 1/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 6/1

Philadelphia Eagles 6/1

New York Giants 8/1

Chicago Bears 10/1

Las Vegas Raiders 10/1

New York Jets 10/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14/1

Cleveland Browns 16/1

The Jaguars moved up the list after a reporter linked Belichick to the team, noting the coach’s relationship with the team owner’s son.

Spots that make the most sense for Belichick are teams that seem close to winning and could maybe use an experienced coach to help put them over the top. Franchises that are rebuilding probably would prefer a younger coach who would theoretically be around a longer time.

The team that most seriously considered hiring Belichick over the offseason was the Atlanta Falcons, but they instead went with Raheem Morris. Atlanta has begun the season 1-2. The Cowboys are high on the list after beginning the season a disappointing 1-2.