Jaguars make surprising decision with GM Trent Baalke

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an abrupt decision regarding the future of general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday.

The Jaguars announced that they have fired Baalke after four seasons. In a statement, owner Shad Khan said he and Baalke had “arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately.”

Statement from #Jaguars owner Shad Khan on parting ways with GM Trent Baalke. pic.twitter.com/xwDNc531dI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2025

The reason for this decision appears pretty obvious: Baalke was a drag on the Jaguars’ head coach search. Many predicted he would be as soon as the Jaguars fired Doug Pederson but kept him in the fold. Not only has Baalke failed to bring success to Jacksonville, but he has a reputation as someone who can be difficult to work with, and infamously got locked in a power struggle with Jim Harbaugh while with the San Francisco 49ers.

Liam Coen, rumored to be the Jaguars’ top choice for the head coach job, withdrew from consideration earlier Wednesday. One has to wonder if Baalke’s presence was related to that, and if it prompted Jacksonville to make the change so late in the process.

The Jaguars now have a GM to hire along with a new coach. A new favorite was beginning to emerge for the latter role as of Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if this change has repercussions on the rest of Jacksonville’s search.