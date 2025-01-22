Report: New favorite emerges for Jaguars head coach job

A new favorite appears to have emerged in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach search.

The Jaguars were reportedly informed on Wednesday that Liam Coen has removed himself from consideration for their head coach job. Coen, who was viewed as Jacksonville’s top target, has instead signed a lucrative extension to remain the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that Coen is out of the running, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that many people around the NFL view Robert Saleh as the favorite for the Jaguars job. Saleh is scheduled to have a second interview with the team on Friday.

Saleh was fired by the New York Jets this year after a 2-3 start. He went 20-36 in three-plus seasons with the team.

While Saleh is hoping to land another head coach job, he reportedly has a huge offer on the table to return to the San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator. The 45-year-old was viewed as one of the top assistant coaches in the league in San Francisco prior to being hired by the Jets in 2021.

The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson after a 4-13 season this year. It is possible they could expand their search with Coen no longer an option, but Saleh appears to be at or near the top of their list.