Could Jaguars make a run at Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is taking the year off from coaching, but he could be a man in demand during the next hiring cycle.

There has been speculation about what team might hire Belichick to coach their team next year. The former 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach parted ways with the New England Patriots after last season and was considered for the Atlanta Falcons job, but ultimately ended up not being hired.

During a Tuesday appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer said that he thinks Belichick could be an option for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The response came in the context of Jacksonville’s 0-3 start to the 2024 season, which had Breer thinking the organization might make some big changes.

“That’s just a sneaky one with Belichick for me. Tony Khan has a really strong relationship with Belichick. To the point that, when they hired Doug Marrone full-time when they removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So Bill’s had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now,” Breer said.

“And I just wonder if that’s not rattling around in the heads of ownership there now, especially when you’re renovating your stadium, and you’ve got sponsorships to sell, you’ve got suites to sell, all of that stuff. Do you need some more credibility? There’s some things that line up there where I wouldn’t totally rule that out as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025.”

Tony Khan is the influential son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, with whom Belichick apparently is close.

The Jags are in their third season under Doug Pederson. They have gone 9-8 under him for two seasons in a row and won the division two years ago. But the team’s 0-3 start — including a horrible loss at Buffalo on Monday night — has some thinking they might need to make a change.